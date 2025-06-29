Luis Enrique Afraid of Messi as PSG, Inter Miami Clash

In a stunning tribute to the football legend, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has declared Lionel Messi the greatest football player in history. Enrique, known for his tactical acumen and appreciation for exceptional talent, had high praise for Messi’s enduring brilliance on the pitch.

“Messi’s prime has lasted 10-15 years, and he’s the benchmark for the best player in history,” Enrique said. “His longevity over so many years, competing at the highest level every three days, is truly remarkable.”

Enrique’s admiration for Messi extends beyond his achievements on the pitch. He shared anecdotes about Messi’s incredible skills in training, saying, “I’ve seen Messi do things in training that belong to another breed, incredible things.”

When asked about strategies to stop Messi, Enrique was blunt: “It’s not possible to do it with just one player. We need to defend collectively. Everyone must be ready to defend, everyone must be ready to have, pass, and keep the ball.”

Enrique emphasized the importance of teamwork in containing Messi, saying, “We have to do it as a team, not individually, because Leo Messi can dribble past any player.”

Enrique’s comment is coming ahead of the knockout club world cup match between his team, Paris Saint Germain and Messi’s Miami.