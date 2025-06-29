66 Of My Father’s 120 Children Failed Paternity Test- Abiola’s Son Reveals

In a striking revelation, Olalekan Abiola, son of late MKO Abiola, disclosed that 66 out of 120 individuals who claimed to be the children of the acclaimed 1993 presidential winner failed DNA tests required to validate their paternity.

Speaking in an interview, Olalekan said many women took advantage of his father’s generosity where he often provided food, housing, and school fees by later changing their children’s names to “Abiola” in hopes of securing a share of his estate after his death on July 7, 1998.

He explained that MKO, aware of the potential for false claims, had stipulated in his will that DNA testing be mandatory for anyone asserting to be his child.

“Many of these women came to him for help, not the other way around,” Olalekan noted.

Despite being surrounded by women, Olalekan emphasized that his father lived a disciplined life rooted in Islamic principles, steering clear of alcohol, gambling, and partying.