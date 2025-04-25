Over a Million Students Apply for Loans in 11 Months- NELFUND

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) announced that over 500,000 students have applied for financial assistance in just 11 months of operation.

This impressive feat underscores the urgent need for accessible student loans and the growing confidence in NELFUND’s mission to make higher education more attainable for Nigerians.

Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Corporate Communications at NELFUND, highlighted that the milestone reflects the increasing demand for educational opportunities across the country.

“This is more than just a statistic; it’s a beacon of hope for families nationwide,” said NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr.

“We’re seeing a surge in demand, and NELFUND is proud to be at the forefront of this educational transformation.”

Since launching its online portal, students have eagerly engaged in the application process for both institutional and living expenses loans, illustrating the critical need for such initiatives.

NELFUND has pledged to uphold transparency, accessibility, and efficiency as it continues to meet this rising demand and calls on all stakeholders to support the vision of equitable education for all.