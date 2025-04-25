Akpabio Heads Nigerian Delegation to Pope Francis’ Funeral

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a high-powered five-member delegation to Vatican City for the burial of Pope Francis, set for Saturday, April 26.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is leading the team, which includes Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji (President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria), Archbishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto Diocese, and Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja.

The Vatican is in mourning following the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88—just a day after leading Easter Sunday celebrations.

The Nigerian delegation will present a condolence letter from President Tinubu to the Acting Head of the Vatican, expressing deep sympathies on the pontiff’s passing.

Reacting to the Pope’s death, Tinubu hailed him as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.”

He described the timing of the Pope’s death just after Easter as “a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.”