Our Drivers Earn Better Than Graduates, Four Times Minimum Wage– Dangote Boasts

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, says truck drivers in his company take home salaries far above the national minimum wage in fact, up to four times more.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday monitored by The News Chronicle, the Dangote Group President dismissed fears that his newly launched fleet of trucks would displace jobs.

“Every truck employs about six people. So, the trucks they are fighting over will actually create 24,000 jobs, not take them away,” Dangote said.

He stressed that his drivers not only earn more than many graduates but also enjoy perks like housing loans after five years of accident-free service.

“Our drivers earn almost four times the national minimum wage. After five years without accidents, a driver can even qualify for a house loan,” he added.