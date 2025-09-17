spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 17, 2025 - 3:09 PM

Our Drivers Earn Better Than Graduates, Four Times Minimum Wage– Dangote Boasts

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Our Drivers Earn Better Than Graduates, Four Times Minimum Wage’ – Dangote
Aliko Dangote, billionaire and chief executive officer of Dangote Group. Photo credit: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, says truck drivers in his company take home salaries far above the national minimum wage in fact, up to four times more.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday monitored by The News Chronicle, the Dangote Group President dismissed fears that his newly launched fleet of trucks would displace jobs.

“Every truck employs about six people. So, the trucks they are fighting over will actually create 24,000 jobs, not take them away,” Dangote said.

He stressed that his drivers not only earn more than many graduates but also enjoy perks like housing loans after five years of accident-free service.

“Our drivers earn almost four times the national minimum wage. After five years without accidents, a driver can even qualify for a house loan,” he added.

Previous article
Cult Clash Disrupts Auchi Poly Signing-Out Ceremony
Next article
Spare Parts Thief Jailed in Kaduna 
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Anambra Security Operatives Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists After Violent Clash

Kenechukwu Aguolu Kenechukwu Aguolu -
The Anambra State Police Command, in a joint operation...

Trump Gets Royal Treatment in UK as First U.S. President Invited for Second State Visit

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
United States President Donald Trump received a lavish royal...

Saudi Frees Three Nigerian Pilgrims Wrongly Held for Drug Trafficking

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who...

APC Lawmakers Mount Pressure on Gov Sule Over 2027 Successor

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Anambra Security Operatives Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists After Violent Clash

News 0
The Anambra State Police Command, in a joint operation...

Trump Gets Royal Treatment in UK as First U.S. President Invited for Second State Visit

World News 0
United States President Donald Trump received a lavish royal...

Saudi Frees Three Nigerian Pilgrims Wrongly Held for Drug Trafficking

News 0
Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x