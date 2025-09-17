Cult Clash Disrupts Auchi Poly Signing-Out Ceremony

A violent clash broke out on Tuesday in Auchi, Edo State, between members of two rival cult groups the Neo Black Movement, also known as Aye, and the Airlords, popularly called the Eiye Confraternity.

In a Video obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday evening the incident happened shortly after the signing-out ceremony of graduating students at Auchi Polytechnic.

Witnesses said the celebration, which started in high spirits, turned chaotic when the two groups met near the school’s main gate.

Within minutes, the atmosphere shifted from joy to panic as violence erupted, forcing students and passers-by to flee for safety.

The exact cause of the clash is still unclear, though many believe it stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the groups.

Video clips from the scene show students running in different directions as gunshots and dangerous weapons were reportedly used.

A resident who witnessed the incident said, “We just saw them charging at each other. Everyone was confused. Even people who were not students got caught up in the chaos. We had to hide inside shops until things calmed down.”

Cult clashes around higher institutions in Edo State are not new.

Auchi Polytechnic and its surrounding areas have seen similar outbreaks in the past. In 2022, a related incident in the area reportedly claimed lives, sparking concerns about safety within the academic community.

As of now, the number of casualties or injuries from the clash has not been officially confirmed, though unverified reports suggest that some students were injured while trying to escape.