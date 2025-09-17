spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 17, 2025 - 3:09 PM

Cult Clash Disrupts Auchi Poly Signing-Out Ceremony

Community
— By: Hassan Haruna

Violent Cult Clash Disrupts Signing-Out Ceremony at Auchi Polytechnic
Edo Map

A violent clash broke out on Tuesday in Auchi, Edo State, between members of two rival cult groups the Neo Black Movement, also known as Aye, and the Airlords, popularly called the Eiye Confraternity.

In a Video obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday evening the incident happened shortly after the signing-out ceremony of graduating students at Auchi Polytechnic.

Witnesses said the celebration, which started in high spirits, turned chaotic when the two groups met near the school’s main gate.

Within minutes, the atmosphere shifted from joy to panic as violence erupted, forcing students and passers-by to flee for safety.

The exact cause of the clash is still unclear, though many believe it stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the groups.

Video clips from the scene show students running in different directions as gunshots and dangerous weapons were reportedly used.

A resident who witnessed the incident said, “We just saw them charging at each other. Everyone was confused. Even people who were not students got caught up in the chaos. We had to hide inside shops until things calmed down.”

Cult clashes around higher institutions in Edo State are not new.

Auchi Polytechnic and its surrounding areas have seen similar outbreaks in the past. In 2022, a related incident in the area reportedly claimed lives, sparking concerns about safety within the academic community.

As of now, the number of casualties or injuries from the clash has not been officially confirmed, though unverified reports suggest that some students were injured while trying to escape.

Previous article
When Tinubu Finishes His Eight Years, Northerners Who Want To Contest Can Then Contest— Gov Bago
Next article
Our Drivers Earn Better Than Graduates, Four Times Minimum Wage– Dangote Boasts
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Anambra Security Operatives Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists After Violent Clash

Kenechukwu Aguolu Kenechukwu Aguolu -
The Anambra State Police Command, in a joint operation...

Trump Gets Royal Treatment in UK as First U.S. President Invited for Second State Visit

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
United States President Donald Trump received a lavish royal...

Saudi Frees Three Nigerian Pilgrims Wrongly Held for Drug Trafficking

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who...

APC Lawmakers Mount Pressure on Gov Sule Over 2027 Successor

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Anambra Security Operatives Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists After Violent Clash

News 0
The Anambra State Police Command, in a joint operation...

Trump Gets Royal Treatment in UK as First U.S. President Invited for Second State Visit

World News 0
United States President Donald Trump received a lavish royal...

Saudi Frees Three Nigerian Pilgrims Wrongly Held for Drug Trafficking

News 0
Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x