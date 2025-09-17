spot_img
September 17, 2025

Spare Parts Thief Jailed in Kaduna 

Crime
— By: Merit Ugolo

Kaduna Map

A 27-year-old scavenger, Jamilu Umar, has been sentenced to seven months in prison by a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for stealing vehicle spare parts.

The News Chronicle gathered that Umar, who resides in Kawo, Kaduna, was charged with conspiracy and theft. Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel handed him a seven-month jail term with an option of a N10,000 fine.

The court further ordered Umar to compensate the complainant with N450,000 for unrecovered items. Emmanuel warned that failure to pay the compensation would earn him an additional 10 months behind bars.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that one Mohammed Yusuf of Abakpa, Kaduna, lodged a complaint at the Gabasawa Police Station on September 12.

According to him, Umar and two accomplices, who are still at large, conspired and broke into Yusuf’s workshop, carting away spare parts valued at N1.5 million.

”They stole some items, including block engine, top cylinder, four connecting rods, bolt and nuts, injector head, oil pumping casing, and oil, all valued at N1.5 million. During police investigation, some of the items were recovered from him,” he said.

The prosecutor added that the offences violated the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
