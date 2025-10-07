spot_img
Osun Amotekun Boss Dodges Death in Bullet Ballet

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Osun Amotekun Boss Dodges Death in Bullet Ballet
Amotekun vehicle

The Commander of the Osun State Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adekunle Omoyele, narrowly escaped death on Monday night when unidentified gunmen ambushed his vehicle and opened fire on him.

The shocking incident was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday in Osogbo by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abass Yusuf.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the attack occurred around 10:05 p.m. along Ikirun Road, opposite Charity Hotel, while Omoyele was driving home alone after official duties. His vehicle was said to have been riddled with bullets during the assault.

“It is deeply troubling that Amotekun Commander could be targeted in such a coordinated and vicious manner,” the statement noted.

Yusuf further disclosed that in a separate but related incident, about 15 masked gunmen stormed Omoyele’s private residence the same night. Eyewitnesses reportedly said the attackers arrived in a Hilux van and a Toyota Highlander SUV.

He described the “brazen attack on a top-ranking security official” as alarming and indicative of the growing threats to those charged with safeguarding lives and property in the state.

“The corps urged citizens to remain calm and also report any suspicious activities to local security agencies for prompt responses and actions,” Yusuf added.

He emphasized that “the attack is not just an attack on one man but on the symbol of localised security structure.”

The statement confirmed that Omoyele sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital under tight security watch.

Yusuf also revealed that the incident had been formally reported to the Ota-Efun Police Division, and investigations are ongoing to uncover those behind the attack.

