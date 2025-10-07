CJ Goes Missing in Action as JUSUN Strike Rocks Judiciary

The Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has expressed deep concern over what it described as the indifferent attitude of the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, towards the ongoing strike action by judicial workers.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday, the union’s chairman, Mr. Idris Adeniran, said the Chief Judge’s refusal to engage with JUSUN’s leadership since the strike began reflected a worrying disregard for the welfare of judiciary staff and the public at large.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Adeniran noted that the union’s congress had taken note of Justice Ojo’s “abrupt departure from the state on the strike’s commencement day without concern,” stressing that such conduct was “worrisome without any step to resolving the union’s demands.”

He further disclosed that a decisive meeting between JUSUN’s leadership and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Osun State had been scheduled for Friday, adding that the union looked forward to “productive discussions” aimed at ending the stalemate.

The chairman also commended members for their unity and compliance with the ongoing strike directive. “We commend members for boycotting offices and no staff should enter their offices without explicit JUSUN’s permission,” he said.

JUSUN maintained that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), under the chairmanship of Justice Adepele Ojo, had the capacity to resolve the pressing issues affecting judicial workers, enhance productivity, and safeguard the integrity of the judiciary.

The union lamented that despite several attempts, including formal letters and requests for dialogue, it had been unable to secure a meeting with the JSC chairperson.

It therefore appealed to Justice Ojo to reconsider JUSUN’s request for engagement in order to find lasting solutions to the crisis.