October 6, 2025 - 4:10 PM

Clock Ticks for FG as NAAT Issues 14-Day Strike Notice

EducationNews
— By: Pius Kadon

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address its long-standing demands, including the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.

In a statement released Monday, NAAT warned that failure to act before the deadline which began counting on October 5 would leave the union with no choice but to embark on industrial action.

NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said the union remains open to dialogue but would not issue any further notice after the ultimatum expires.

The decision followed resolutions reached at the 60th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University of Lafia over the weekend.

“NEC reviewed the progress made after the conciliation meetings convened by the Ministers of Labour and Education in July and September 2025,” the statement read. “The unresolved issues include the non-completion of the 2009 FGN/NAAT Agreement renegotiation, which covers salaries, allowances, and conditions of service in the university system.”

Nwokoma expressed dismay that since the inaugural meeting between the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed-led renegotiation committee and NAAT in December 2024, no tangible progress had been made even as reports surfaced that the committee had submitted a report to the Federal Government.

Pius Kadon
