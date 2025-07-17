Ossai Knocks Abati for Sending Son Abroad Despite Advocacy for Nigerian Education

Ossai Ovie Success, a well-known social commentator and aide to the Delta State Governor, has expressed disappointment in media personality Dr. Reuben Abati for sending his son abroad for studies.

Ossai made his position known in a post on his Facebook page, where he shared a picture of Abati and his son.

In the post, Ossai questioned why Dr. Abati, a consistent critic of politicians who send their children overseas for education, failed to utilize the Nigerian education system for his own child. He described Abati’s action as contradictory to the stance he often takes in the public space.

“I’m disappointed that Dr. Reuben Abati sent his son abroad to study despite criticizing Nigerian politicians for doing the same,” Ossai wrote.

He further stated that it was “puzzling” for someone who believes in the country’s development to shun its institutions. According to him, Nigeria’s schools still retain some level of reputation and credibility that should not be overlooked.

Ossai concluded by stressing that the nation’s educational sector cannot be improved if advocates of its progress continue to choose foreign schools over local ones for their families.