2027: Obi Cannot Be Trusted By Northerners, Atiku’s Chances Slim — Anthony Sani

As political permutations heat up ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has declared that Northern voters are unlikely to trust Labour Party’s Peter Obi with the presidency, not even for a single term.

In an interview with newsmen, Sani also argued that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is politically disadvantaged by zoning sentiments, while President Bola Tinubu remains the front-runner for the North’s bloc votes.

“The North cannot trust Peter Obi to stick to one term,” Sani said, recalling how former President Goodluck Jonathan pledged a single term but sought re-election.

Tinubu Still Buhari’s Political Heir

Sani insisted that even without Buhari actively campaigning, his loyal supporters in the North are unlikely to abandon Tinubu, whom Buhari publicly endorsed and for whom he campaigned in 2023.

“Buhari told his supporters he is committed to the APC and made it clear he wasn’t interested in the opposition coalition. His base would not want to betray him — even in the grave,” he remarked.

Opposition Coalition ‘Not Viable’

When asked whether a united opposition front could unseat Tinubu, Sani dismissed the idea, noting that unless Tinubu performs disastrously, the North would rather allow him to complete his term, especially as he only has four more years to serve.

“Zoning doesn’t favor Atiku. Most southerners and many northerners want the South to finish its turn. Whether it’s an Atiku-Obi or Atiku-Amaechi ticket, the result would be the same,” he said.

No Clear Alternative Yet

Sani also criticized the opposition coalition for lacking a clear policy alternative to the Tinubu government.

“Obi, Atiku, and Tinubu all campaigned for fuel subsidy removal. None offered a fundamentally different plan. Without that, there’s no real alternative to sway voters,” he argued.

Kwankwaso Has Value, El-Rufai Doesn’t

On potential Northern powerbrokers, Sani said that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai may not have the same street-level electoral pull as Rabiu Kwankwaso, who “can deliver Kano.”

“I foresee Kwankwaso joining the APC, where he can add value to himself,” he concluded.

With less than two years to the next elections, Sani’s blunt assessments offer a revealing look at the regional dynamics and political loyalties shaping Nigeria’s road to 2027.