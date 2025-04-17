Only 200 Igbo Youths Indicate Interest- Army Raises Alarm Over Recruitment Apathy

The Nigerian Army has raised concerns over the alarmingly low turnout of South-East youths in its ongoing recruitment drive.

According to Brigadier General Chima Ekeator, head of the Army Force Headquarters Recruitment Sensitisation Team in Anambra, only 200 applicants from the entire region have registered—compared to over 4,000 in some other states.

Speaking at a sensitisation forum for community youth leaders and President-Generals, Ekeator stressed the urgent need to mobilize interest across South-East communities.

“This sensitisation is necessary because, according to records, only 200 persons have registered from the South-East,” he said. “We’re urging youth leaders and P-Gs to return to their communities and actively encourage participation.”

Backing the military’s appeal, Governor Chukwuma Soludo—represented by Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghambah—tasked traditional rulers and community heads with mobilising at least 10 eligible youths per community.

Also weighing in, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, emphasized that the recruitment targets youths aged 18 to 22, urging them to seize the opportunity.

The call for action comes just days after the Army expressed dismay over the region’s low enlistment numbers, warning that continued apathy could affect representation in national security structures.