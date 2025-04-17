WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Older Phones in May 2025

WhatsApp will no longer work on certain older phones starting May 5, 2025.

This change is due to updates in the app’s compatibility with outdated operating systems.

Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, shared that these changes are necessary to keep the app secure and functional on newer devices.

While most users won’t be affected, those with smartphones that are over ten years old may experience disruptions.

If you are using one of these older phones, it’s important to check if your device will still support WhatsApp after the update.

iPhones that will lose support include models such as the iPhone 5s, 6, and 6 Plus, running iOS versions older than 15.1.

These devices can only upgrade to iOS 12.5.7, which won’t be compatible with the latest WhatsApp version.

For Android phones, WhatsApp ended support for devices running Android KitKat (version 4.4) and older as of January 1, 2025.

This includes several Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, and Sony models, such as the Galaxy S3, Moto G (1st Gen), and Xperia Z.

Both the regular WhatsApp app and the WhatsApp Business app will be affected. However, if your device is running iOS 15 or later, or Android 5.0 or newer, WhatsApp will continue to work and receive updates.

For those with incompatible devices, it’s a good idea to back up your WhatsApp chats through Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iPhone).

You should also check for any available updates to your phone’s operating system, as a software update might solve the issue.

If your device cannot be updated further, it might be time to consider upgrading to a new phone.

There are affordable models available that support WhatsApp and meet the new requirements.