Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk Signs Contract Extension

Liverpool FC has officially announced that club captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract, extending his stay beyond the 2024-25 season.

This news follows shortly after Mohamed Salah agreed to a new two-year deal with the Reds.

“Virgil van Dijk has today signed a new contract with Liverpool FC to extend his time with the club beyond the 2024-25 season,” the club confirmed.

“The captain put pen to paper on the deal to ensure his association with the Reds will continue into the forthcoming campaigns, almost seven-and-a-half years after he initially arrived at Anfield.”

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Van Dijk shared his excitement:

“I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and has since become a key figure in the squad, widely regarded as one of the top centre-backs in world football.

During his time at Anfield, he has made 314 appearances and scored 27 goals, helping the club to seven major trophies. Individually, he was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2019 and has been included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions.