Oladapo Pledges Regional Collaboration Against Insecurity As He Assumes Duty as AIG Zone 13

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Abayomi Peter Oladapo assumed duty on Tuesday as the 8th AIG in charge of Zone 13, Police Headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State.

He replaces AIG Godwin Aghaulor, who recently retired after 35 years of public service.

The 13th Police zonal command controls the Anambra and Enugu States.

AIG Oladapo was received by top management and personnel of the Zone in Ukpo upon his assumption of duty.

Addressing journalists, Oladapo said he was aware of the security situation in the zone and had been sufficiently briefed about the government’s efforts to tackle the challenges that bedeviled the states.

He said the Zonal Command under him would cooperate with the contiguous states that border Anambra and Enugu to tackle cross-state banditry and crime.

The AIG noted that he has not come to destroy the architecture that is in place in the two states but to improve it in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“I am here to collaborate and work with the the good people of the states with a view to reduce crime and criminality

“We also appeal that Police as the lead internal security agency cannot do it alone, there is need for interagency synergy and collaboration.

“We will harminise and galvanise every group that is involved in crime prevention and security in the two states,” he said.

Oladapo appealed for the support of the people of the states under the zone, noting that the Police relied on credible information to function effectively and benefit all.

“The people terrorising the state are less than 10 percent of the population, there is need for concerted efforts and the people must collaboratively reject them and the situation that will not allow investment to operate fully.”

He commended the media for their continued support in the fight against insecurity in the country.