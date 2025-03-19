Anambra CP Orutugu Leverages ADR to Resolve Deadly Boundary Dispute

Stakeholders and community leaders from Umueri and Aguleri, both in Anambra East Council Area of Anambra State, were on Monday at the office of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, to find a lasting solution to a boundary dispute between both communities that had resulted in the death of one person and destruction of properties.

The meeting, which was between stakeholders of Ikenga and Isiokwe villages in Umueri and Aguleri communities, respectively, was convened at the Police Commissioner’s insistence.

At the meeting held at the State Police Headquarters in Awka, the CP explored Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to settle the matter amicably.

During the meeting, CP Orutugu urged the communities to cooperate with security agencies in identifying the suspects responsible for the killing and destruction, emphasizing that justice must be served.

He also stressed the importance of using peaceful dialogue to address the underlying boundary issues rather than resorting to violence.

While expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Anambra Police helmsman further encouraged both parties to form a committee that would visit and console the affected families and assist victims who lost properties during the conflict.

He further advised them to formally communicate with the government whenever they have concerns regarding land demarcations.

“The aim of the intervention is to prevent further bloodshed and promote lasting reconciliation between Ikenga and Isiokwe villages, as well as the larger Umueri and Aguleri communities,” he assured.

The CP was reassured of the Anambra State Police Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order while ensuring that perpetrators of violence are brought to justice.

In their responses, the representatives of the warring communities at the meeting, while appreciating CP Orutugu, unanimously agreed to work together and engage relevant government agencies to clarify any misunderstandings regarding boundary adjustments.

They also assured their commitment to fostering peace through community-driven efforts and consultations with relevant authorities, both over the matter and any potential rift.

The peace meeting was attended by His Royal Majesty, Igwe Sir Benneth Izuchukwu Emeka JP (Okebo II of Umueri); HRH Igwe Dr. Michael Idigo (Ezeudo Aguleri); Chairman of Anambra East Local Government, Sir Chinweze Ifeanyi; Presidents-General of both communities, Amb. John Metchie and Mr. Iloakasia Ifeanyi are among the key stakeholders.