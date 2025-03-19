Governor Fubara Responds to Suspension Claims by President Tinubu

“My dear people of Rivers State, I speak to you today with a sense of duty and calm as we face this challenging political situation in our state.

“Since taking office as your Governor, my decisions have always been guided by my constitutional oath and my commitment to serving the people of Rivers State. Our main focus has been ensuring security, protecting lives and property, and driving the progress of our state.

“Even in the face of political tensions, we have remained committed to upholding the rule of law and putting the interests of our people first. That is why, after President Tinubu’s intervention to restore peace, we promptly implemented the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned.

“We also acted swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment as soon as we received the certified true copy, all in an effort to restore normalcy in Rivers State. These actions were never about personal gain but were taken to promote peace, unity, and stability in our state.

“Unfortunately, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have repeatedly obstructed our efforts, making it difficult to achieve genuine peace and progress.

“Despite political differences, our commitment to good governance has not wavered. Salaries have been paid, significant projects are ongoing, and the state remains safe and secure under our leadership.

“At this crucial time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will continue to engage with relevant institutions to protect our democracy and ensure that Rivers State continues to grow and prosper.”