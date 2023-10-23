Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Dissociate Self from Calls for Imo Guber Election Boycott

The leadership of the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide on Monday said it does not support calls for no election in Imo State, come November 2023. The Imo governorship election has been scheduled to be held on the 11th of next month, alongside those of Bayelsa and Kogi.

Some groups under the aegis of secessionist movements have called on people of the region to boycott the election, in protest over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The issue of election boycotts has been an unpleasant occurrence in the Southeast every election cycle, resulting in massive voter apathy and non-concern over the electoral process.

Speaking with newsmen in Awka on Monday, the acting National Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth wing, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, said the Ohaneze is not in consonance with the calls for the people not to participate in the Imo State Governorship Election. According to him, the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group is in the realization of the fact that such a boycott does not in any way serve the interest of the people of the state.

Okpalaezeukwu insisted that it is crucial, to allow the people their right to choose who will lead them, any attempt to infringe on such right, amounts to stifling their personal beliefs and collective wellbeing. He argued that if the people do not participate in the electoral process, there is no way they will enthrone the kind of leadership they yearn for.

“Igbo land at this time, needs to enthrone quality leaders at the various levels, who will champion the cause of the region.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo recognizes this fact and has begun a very important move to get all the stakeholders of the Igbo nation, to put all hands on deck, in rebuilding ‘Ala Igbo.’

“These include the traditional rulers, the presidents-general, the governors, the political class, the business community, the youths and women as well as all the people that have a role to play in the development of Igboland.

“If there is a vacuum in the Imo State Government House, the people have a lot to lose and that is why we insist that the Imo Governorship Election must hold, to accord the people the opportunity to choose who will lead them,” Okpalaezeukwu said.

He called on all Igbo youths to disregard the calls for the Imo election boycott and ensure that they participate actively in the process.

“He said; “If we do not participate in elections, how do we elect credible leaders who will take charge of the administration of the Southeast?

“We call on the youths of Imo to come out on the 11th of November to exercise their franchise and protect their votes.

“We are also confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC will do its utmost best to ensure that the election reflects the true wishes of the Imo people.”

The Igbo youth leader also revealed that the Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership under the leadership of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has advanced talks with the Federal Government to ensure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from incarceration.

This he said, is one of the non-kinetic approaches adopted by the Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership to bring lasting peace to Igbo land.

“We wish to express our utmost confidence in the ability of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and members of his National Executive Council, to see this purpose through.

“We also wish to applaud the establishment of the Youth and Employment Committee” led by HE Sen. Dr. Chris Ngige CON. We have confidence that through this committee many Igbo Youths shall be engaged and empowered out of idleness, thereby keeping them busy and unavailable for recruitment into non-state activities,” Okpalaezeukwu said.

