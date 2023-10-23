Google Pays Tribute to Nigerian Football Legend Rashidi Yekini on His 60th Posthumous Birthday

In honour of what would have been his 60th birthday, Google has featured a special doodle celebrating Nigeria’s all-time leading goal scorer, Rashidi Yekini.

Yekini is best remembered for his iconic goal celebration during the USA 1994 World Cup, where he clung to the net after scoring Nigeria’s first goal against Bulgaria, leading to a 3-0 victory for the Super Eagles.

The Google Doodle dedicated to Yekini opens with a brief biography of the Kaduna-born striker, referring to him as the “Goalsfather” due to his remarkable ability to score goals.

It reads, “Today’s Doodle celebrates iconic Nigerian footballer Rashidi Yekini, an accomplished forward nicknamed the ‘Goalsfather’ for his ability to sneak shots by the keeper. On this day in 1963, he was born in Kaduna, Nigeria.”

The Doodle also highlighted the challenging early life of Yekini, who faced homelessness and poverty.

He initially worked as a welder and mechanic to make ends meet, but his true passion was football. He eventually caught the eye of scouts and joined his first football club, UNTL FC, in Kaduna in 1981.

Rashidi Yekini went on to represent the Super Eagles for over 14 years, including another World Cup appearance in 1998.

In his 58 appearances for Nigeria, he scored 37 goals, a record that still stands as the most goals scored for the country.

Today, on what would have been his 60th birthday, we remember and celebrate the legendary Rashidi Yekini, whose contribution to Nigerian football is etched in history. Despite his passing in 2011 after a prolonged battle with health issues, his legacy continues to inspire future generations of footballers. Happy birthday, Rashidi Yekini!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...