October 14, 2025 - 4:39 PM

Tinubu Knows What Nigerians Are Going Through, Relief Is on the Way— Shettima Assures

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Vice President Kashim Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration is fully aware of the economic hardship in the country but remains focused on steering the nation toward sustained growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF) in Abuja on Tuesday, Shettima said President Bola Tinubu “understands the hardships Nigerians are enduring” but urged citizens to remain hopeful, stressing that the country has “crossed a significant threshold.”

The forum, organised by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), brought together investors, policymakers, and innovators to boost local manufacturing of renewable energy products and position Nigeria as Africa’s clean energy hub, The News Chronicle reports.

Shettima revealed that Nigeria’s energy transition could unlock over $410 billion in investment opportunities between now and 2060, including more than ₦23 billion required to expand electricity access for millions of Nigerians still living off-grid.

“Our goal is to establish a power system with a total installed capacity of 277 gigawatts by 2060,” the vice president said. “This vision demands not just investment, but also innovation, local capability, and commitment.”

He explained that the government’s ‘Nigeria First’ industrial strategy aims to anchor Africa’s renewable energy supply chains domestically, emphasizing the importance of local content development and manufacturing.

According to Shettima, the forum has already mobilized over $400 million in new investment commitments for Nigeria’s renewable energy manufacturing sector, covering solar panels, smart meters, battery storage, and recycling facilities.

“These initiatives will create over 1,500 direct jobs across several states and reflect growing global confidence in Nigeria’s clean energy industrialization efforts,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the forum’s outcomes would soon translate into “factories, jobs, electrified schools, thriving rural enterprises, and resilient communities powered by clean energy.”

Also speaking, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, described the NREIF 2025 as “not just another event,” but a bold statement that Nigeria is ready to lead Africa’s renewable energy transformation.

The theme goes beyond manufacturing it embodies national pride, industrial capability, and long-term economic sustainability,” Adelabu said.

