Oh Yes, I’m Coming Back- Funke Akindele Is Not Done With Politics

Nigerian actress and filmmaker turned politician, Funke Akindele, has made it clear—she’s not done with politics just yet.

After her 2023 bid to become the Deputy Governor of Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ended in defeat, many thought that was the end of her political journey.

She had even gone as far as deleting all her political posts from social media, sparking rumors that she was stepping away for good.

But in a recent live episode of the WithChude podcast, Funke broke her silence and revealed that she’s gearing up for another run. “Oh yes,” she said boldly when asked if she would contest again.

She shared that going into politics wasn’t just about ambition—it was about giving back. “I need to support. I need to give back. That’s why I went into politics,” she explained.

Funke admitted that the experience came with challenges—violence, loud disagreements, and a different kind of pressure—but it also came with lessons.

Watching women like Abike Dabiri inspired her. “The way they speak and command respect… I’m like, you too go, you can do it,” she said.

She learned to be bold, to speak with courage, and to back her words with facts. Politics, she said, pushed her to study more, understand statistics, and gain deeper knowledge about Nigeria and Lagos State.

Though her first attempt didn’t end in victory, Funke isn’t giving up. Instead, she’s coming back stronger, smarter, and ready to make a bigger impact.