Rivers Political Crisis: Fubara Bows to Wike as Peace Talks Begin

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has taken a dramatic step toward ending his bitter feud with his predecessor and political mentor, Nyesom Wike.

In a surprise development, Fubara reportedly prostrated and apologized to Wike during a closed-door peace meeting at the FCT Minister’s Abuja residence, insiders revealed.

The reconciliation effort, brokered by former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba and current Governor Dapo Abiodun, marks a significant thaw in the icy political war that has rocked Rivers State for nearly two years.

“It was an emotional meeting,” a source close to the talks revealed. “Fubara came with the Ogun governors, knelt and begged Wike to forgive him.”

The meeting is the first since the fallout between the two former allies erupted into a full-scale crisis, prompting President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18. The National Assembly ratified the move on March 20 despite widespread criticism.

The emergency declaration saw retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas appointed as sole administrator of the state, a decision now being challenged at the Supreme Court by 11 PDP governors.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor acknowledged the value of reconciliation but warned Fubara against selling out Rivers State to save face.

“If the apology was based on tradition, fine,” Osadolor told newsmen. “But he must not trade the state’s interests for personal survival.”

Osadolor also lashed out on President Tinubu’s emergency declaration, calling it a constitutional overreach, especially since “other, more volatile states weren’t treated the same way.”

Meanwhile, the APC has hailed its top brass for helping engineer the peace talks.

Party spokesman Bala Ibrahim said the move proves the APC’s commitment to national stability.

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about restoring peace and governance in Rivers State.” Ibrahim said

There are indications that more meetings between Fubara and Wike are expected in the coming days to finalize the reconciliation.