ICPC Clears NELFUND of Student Loan Fraud, Clarifies No Discrepancies Found

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has clarified that no discrepancies have been found in the disbursement of student loans by the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The clarification came after an earlier press release mistakenly suggested otherwise due to a missing word (“not”), which created the false impression of established fraud or diversion. ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare explained that the agency is still investigating and has only verified the funds received and disbursed. Bakare said further investigation into beneficiary institutions and individual students is needed before any conclusions can be drawn, stressing that the allegation of discrepancies was premature and incorrect.

2. After nearly two years of intense political conflict, suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political mentor, Nyesom Wike, have begun reconciliation efforts. Facilitated by former and current Ogun governors, Fubara reportedly apologized and sought Wike’s forgiveness during a meeting in Abuja. The crisis had led President Tinubu to declare a controversial state of emergency in Rivers State in March, sparking public backlash and a Supreme Court challenge from 11 PDP governors. While the APC praised the peace talks as a step toward stability, PDP leaders warned Fubara not to compromise the state’s interests for personal reconciliation. Another meeting between the two is expected soon to finalize peace terms.

3. On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the National Judicial Council (NJC) directed Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma to reverse Theophilus Nzeukwu’s April appointment as Acting Chief Judge, stating that it violates Section 271(4) of the Nigerian Constitution. The NJC, led by Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, decided at its 108th meeting in Abuja from April 30 to May 1, 2025.

The council instructed the governor to appoint the most senior judge in the Imo State High Court instead. Mr. Nzeukwu, fourth in seniority, was also issued a query for accepting the appointment, while V. U. Okorie, who recommended him, must also justify his action within seven days. Additionally, the NJC suspended three judges, including Jane Inyang, Inyang Ekwo, and Aminu Aliyu, for one year without pay for various acts of judicial misconduct. Justice Ekwo was further barred from promotion for five years and placed on a watch list.

4. Former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has addressed rumours of a strained relationship between President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, dismissing them as baseless. In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed said Shettima does not feel sidelined and described the relationship between the two leaders as cooperative. Baba-Ahmed, who resigned in April 2025, explained that his departure was due to the Tinubu administration’s lack of commitment to meaningful national reform. He said the government lacks the zeal to address worsening issues like poverty, insecurity, and underdevelopment, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

While he expressed no regret about serving, he made it clear he would not accept the role again. He also revealed that he declined a personal meeting with the President, saying he would have advised Tinubu against seeking re-election in 2027 and instead urged him to support a younger candidate. Baba-Ahmed admitted he could not perform any real advisory duties during his time in office, despite being appointed to guide political matters under the Vice President’s office.

5. Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has sharply criticized Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) for demanding immediate evidence of her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. In a letter dated April 30, 2025, she insisted that she would pursue the matter in the FCT High Court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan condemned Agbakoba’s call for evidence as a distortion of legal procedure and global standards for handling sexual harassment cases. She argued that evidence presentation is the court’s domain and warned against prematurely disclosing details outside judicial channels.

She also accused Agbakoba of orchestrating a media campaign to undermine due process, stating that such actions threaten the judicial system’s integrity. In response to Agbakoba’s earlier demand for a retraction over alleged inconsistencies, she stood her ground, insisting the case will be decided legally, not in the press. The legal battle now moves to the FCT High Court, where the merit of the allegations will be formally addressed.

6. Celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has revealed she had twins via surrogacy at age 45. Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she emphasized the importance of being honest, saying she didn’t want to pretend her journey to motherhood was typical, especially as many women struggle with fertility issues. Adichie said she refused to hide the truth or contribute to the stigma around topics like surrogacy or fibroids. While her openness sparked mixed reactions online, she stood firm, hoping her story would support and empower other women facing similar challenges.