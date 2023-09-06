Oborevwori tasks community newspaper publishers on Delta’s unity 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, charged community newspaper publishers to speak to the conscience of the people by promoting the prevailing peace, unity and love in the state.

Governor Oborevwori gave the advice when the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN), Delta State Council, led by the State Chairman, Comrade Jude Obiemeyego visited him at Government House, Asaba.

He urged the community newspaper publishers to abide by the ethics of the journalism profession by ensuring that rules guiding the profession were adhered to in their reportage.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the esteemed publishers of Community Newspapers in Delta State to Government House Asaba.

“I have looked forward to this meeting because it will give me the opportunity to formally convey my profound appreciation to you people for your contributions before, during and after the general election.

“Indeed you have been a pillar of support since my days as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. I am counting on your usual support and cooperation to propagate the policies and achievements of this administration”.

He said community newspaper were key to information dissemination because of their closeness to the grassroot and urged the publishers to use their medium to unite the state further.

“Community Newspapers are very key because of their closeness to rural communities. I enjoin you to be part of this administration. My doors are opened and your members have access to this government.

“My advise is for you people to abide by the ethics of your journalism profession. Do not incite the people against the government through your reportage.

“Speak to the conscience of the people and always uphold and promote the prevailing unity and love in Delta state.

“We have worked together before and I want to assure you that we will continue to give quality leadership to the people of Delta”.

The Governor further said he would commence project inauguration across the three senatorial districts in the state to mark his administration’s first 100 days in office.

“By Thursday, we will commence the commissioning of projects to mark our 100 days in office.

“We have also set up a committee to handle the palliative, where things will be distributed across the three senatorial districts, the Local Governments down to the wards. The Labour movement, Christian Association of Nigeria, PFN and others will be involved.

“We are following the palliative model of the COVID-19 era so as to get to the people in the grassroot.

“We have also set up a committee to handle the impending flood even though we are praying that the flood doesn’t come, but we are also preparing for it. We have informed our people living in flood prone areas to prepare to relocate,” he stated.

Earlier, Comrade Obiemeyego said they were at Government House to felicitate the Governor on his successful assumption of office and for the numerous achievements in his first 100 days in charge.

He commiserated with the governor on the passage of his mother-in-law, and said they were ready to collaborate with his administration in its drive to scale up the tempo of development in the state.

Comrade Obiemeyego urged the governor to provide quality and purposeful leadership in his determination to fulfil the M.O.R.E Agenda of his administration for Deltans, even as he called for the inclusion of journalists and publishers in the state as beneficiaries of the palliative programme of the state government.

He appealed to the governor to assist members of the association with a bus that would enhance their mobility, just as he also, solicited for the appointment of a member of the association as the Governor’s Media Aide on Community Newspaper.