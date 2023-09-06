Random musings about my generation

1. IN MY GENERATION, when you tell your partner no sex before marriage, they think it’s either you’re impotent, have a small/wide genital or there is something you’re hiding. Online in-laws will advise them to run.

2. IN MY GENERATION, a guy believes that he is ‘entitled’ to multiple women simply because he has money.

3. IN MY GENERATION, a lady believes that she is ‘entitled’ to a rich man simply because she is ‘beautiful’.

4. IN MY GENERATION, two lovers in a relationship cannot have access to each other’s phones but they can have unlimited access to each other’s private parts.

5. IN MY GENERATION, a lady/guy can be jobless and without any business but still be the breadwinner of their family.

6. IN MY GENERATION, witches and wizards cannot clampdown on rulers who are subjecting an entire nation to untold hardship but when they see someone who is trying to find his/her pathway in life, they want to show that they have evil powers.

7. IN MY GENERATION, when you have money, whatever you say makes sense but when you don’t have money, even your family members will see you as senseless.

8. IN MY GENERATION, two lovers in a relationship can finger themselves all week and still come and raise ‘Holy Hands’ in Church on Sunday.

9. IN MY GENERATION, a fellow can end one relationship by 9am and start another relationship by 11am same day.

10. IN MY GENERATION, a fellow can be dating someone while secretly searching for their life partner.

11. IN MY GENERATION, a fellow can spend the whole day on social media but cannot spend three hours in Church – the service is too long.

12. IN MY GENERATION, a mother can proudly post the car bought by her Yahoo Yahoo son on social media and caption it, ‘Congratulations on your new whip, son”.

13. IN MY GENERATION, parents can force their daughter to marry a man she doesn’t love just because he has money and they see him as a pathway to leaving poverty.

14. IN MY GENERATION, wokeness is seen as the norm while the one who is being morally upright is seen as archaic and old fashioned.

15. IN MY GENERATION, when the man has money, the parent-in-laws see him as ‘our son, the real Ogo,’ but when he doesn’t have money, they see him as ‘that one’.

NOTE: These inferences are NOT generic but they happen often than not.

Stanley Ugagbe is wondering how we got here!