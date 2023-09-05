Africa Travel 100 Under 40 Award Winners 2023

The winners of Africa Travel 100 under 40 Awards received their awards on the 4th of September 2023 at Akwaaba African Travel Market, an international travel, tourism, and hospitality event organized annually in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Africa Travel 100 Under 40 Awards aim to identify, honor, and celebrate the new generation of travel and tourism leaders in Africa. The awards recognize the achievements of young professionals who are making a significant impact on the African travel and tourism industry.

The awards are open to individuals under the age of 40 who work in a variety of sectors within the travel and tourism industry, including accommodation, airlines, destination marketing organizations, event management, hospitality, tour operators, travel agencies, tourism boards, and wildlife conservation. Nominations are open to the public and are judged by a panel of industry experts, with the winners being announced at the Akwaaba African Travel Market.

The event focuses on businesses, investors, government decision – decision-makers, and buyers in the travel industry, providing business opportunities, industry news, and showcasing products in Africa and around the world.

Ethiopia

Andinet Feleke- President Of Ethiopian Tour Operators- MD Of Jacaranda Tours, Ethiopia

Nega Wedajo Werete – Deputy Commissioner, Oromia Tourism Commission, Ethiopia

Capt Kalkidan Girma, The First ET Captain of Airbus 350, Ethiopia

Mr Ashenafi Mulugeta Kebede – Chairman, Addis Ababa Hotel and Tourism Professionals Association, Ethiopia

Congo

Mpea Wanda – Kiki Lawanda Tours

Francel Emerancy Ibalank- Wild Safari Tours

Amani Musemakweli Prince – CEO Rest

Tanzania

Lilian Maximillian Kramer – Zohar Tours

Agatha Bernard Mndeme – Afro Lioness Adventures

Gloria Tobias – Adventure Women Africa

Gloria Meiseyeki – Journalist, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation

Zena Mshana – Your Holiday Abroad

Sadiki Mohamed Ali – General Manager- Assalam Community Foundation

Boss Sinda

Ghana

Maame Ama Nyakoa Akwaboah – Manak Travels Ltd

Frances Arthur – Key Account Manager, Accra City

Alice Mankor Sagoe – Lisadel Travel and Tours

Michael Kojo Orleans – Torchlight Tours

Philomena Sarpong – Flylinks Travels, Takoradi

Radia Adama Saani – CEO- Moon Touch Travel Ltd

Ransford Tamakloe

Elizabeth Sasu, CEO –GH Aviation Publication

Susan Mawena Amelia – The Seed Travel Consult

Samuel Obeng Appah – Content Editor, Voyagesafriq Travel Media

Zambia

Jamie Mumba -Gateway Tours and Travel

Howard Kapwenge

Senegal

Philippe Ndiaga BA

Namibia

Tuyeni Junias

Ms Loide Kulaumone Muatunga – Founder – Eco Gliding Tours, Swakopmund

Uganda

Caroline Amutuhaire

Ann Kalembe

Jessica Nabongo – First Black Woman to travel to every country in the world

Frank RUHINIRWA – Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education

ONESMUS MUTUUZA – Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education

Komuhendo Violet – Afrika Panthera Safaris

Gambia

Haddyjatou Njie

Ramatoulie Jallow – Founder – Smiling Coast Tourism

South Africa

Ms Charmaine Tebogo Shirindzi – CTS Travel & Tours

Presca Matjea, Travel Daring Adventures (PTY) Ltd

Kabelo Maleka – TravelbugZa

Lerato Ndlovu – Ndlovukazi Tours and Transfers

Mel Tlhapi – South African Travel Specialist

Netto Maluka – Mbombela Experience

Kyasha Bhoola – Tripsnstays

Phaka Hlazo Zulu Nomad

Mamello Mofokeng

Mukhatshelwa Gadisi (Katchie Nzama A 2017 Winner) Solo Traveler

Boipelo Tladinyane Hlubi – Solo Traveler

Zimbabwe

Tinotenda Makechemu – My Kariba Travel & Tours

Douglas Musiringofa – Pristine Victoria Falls Society (PVFS)

Botswana

Phineas Kapinga – Nxunga Beetsha Delta Safaris

KB Kebalatetse – Travel Manager, Easy Escape Travel & Tours

Sierra Leone

Peter Momah Bassie – Tour Operator

Kenya

Ralia Iya Adan –Musaafir Vacations

Ms Rosebelle Mugabi – CEO – Luxit Africa

Yvonne Kilonzo – CEO Marony Travel

Hussein Jiwani

Asha Sofis Muktar

Mr. Iteyo David – CEO of Crowned Eagle Safaris

Liberia

Cammue A Mulbah

Hanson G. Blayon

Samson Bryant

Anthonette Quayee

Egypt

Omar Khaled Mohamed Ragaie Souelim – Hammock Tours

Angola

Arethada da Silva – Tropicana

Benin Republic

Abadjaye Justin Sodogandji

Central African Republic

Julianna Amokohou –Director General, Rev Travel Agency

Rwanda

Ariella Kageruka – Head of Tourism & Conservation, Rwanda Tourism Board

Nice Uwase – Commercial Director, Radisson Blu & Convention Center, Kigali

Janet Karemera – CEO- Rwanda Convention Bureau

Dora Ngarambe – Founder BOHO Restaurant

Annie Uwase Anuarite – Rwandan Female Driver & Tour Guide

Nigeria

Lola Adefope – Managing Director BTM

Jibola Oluseye – Founder Taste of Africa Vibes

Olukayode Deborah – Project Officer, AKWAABA African Travel Market

Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo – First Nigerian Female B787 Captain at Qatar Airways

Adunola Okupe – CEO of Redclay Advisory

Rosemary Okoli – CEO Trippzap Hospitality Development & Management Company

Mr Yemi Smith – CEO of Travel Tank

Capt Thomas Olanrewaju – Ibom Air

Umeokoli Cordis Yotamara – Public Relations Officer- Nigerian Association of Tour Operators, NATOP

Mrs Mayowa Obasanya – Junior Partner, DandP Travels

David Batur – CEO – Sehembz Travel

Funke Ogunkoya-Futi Aka Sassy Funke

Iyiola Mariam – TravelWithMariam

Aminat Akanbi – Triplister Tours

anjuma Salome – Sales Manager – WheatBaker Hotel

Chiamaka Obuekwe – CEO of Social Prefect Tours

Dein Gbabo – Portfolio Sales Manager at Reeds Expo RX Global UK

ZAINAB ABDULKADIR – Havico Global

Omotosho Hakeem Olamilekan – Omotosho Travels, Promoter Kwara State Tourism

Atabo David – Visit Ado Awaye

Abolaji Kelani – CEO AeroVessel Aviation College

Tina Nwanya – NjeTours

Glory Arasomwan – Quotaway Services

Daniel Bello – Visit Ososo

Omotoke Fatoki – ThatTokeLady

Ajoke Adetilehin – Tripholics

Chukwuebuka Dennis Okeke – Big Time Africa Media

Hilda Effiong Baci – Winner of Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon