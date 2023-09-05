Africa Travel 100 Under 40 Award Winners 2023

The winners of Africa Travel 100 under 40 Awards received their awards on the 4th of September 2023 at Akwaaba African Travel Market, an international travel, tourism, and hospitality event organized annually in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Africa Travel 100 Under 40 Awards aim to identify, honor, and celebrate the new generation of travel and tourism leaders in Africa. The awards recognize the achievements of young professionals who are making a significant impact on the African travel and tourism industry.
The awards are open to individuals under the age of 40 who work in a variety of sectors within the travel and tourism industry, including accommodation, airlines, destination marketing organizations, event management, hospitality, tour operators, travel agencies, tourism boards, and wildlife conservation. Nominations are open to the public and are judged by a panel of industry experts, with the winners being announced at the Akwaaba African Travel Market.
The event focuses on businesses, investors, government decision – decision-makers, and buyers in the travel industry, providing business opportunities, industry news, and showcasing products in Africa and around the world.
Ethiopia
- Andinet Feleke- President Of Ethiopian Tour Operators- MD Of Jacaranda Tours, Ethiopia
- Nega Wedajo Werete – Deputy Commissioner, Oromia Tourism Commission, Ethiopia
- Capt Kalkidan Girma, The First ET Captain of Airbus 350, Ethiopia
- Mr Ashenafi Mulugeta Kebede – Chairman, Addis Ababa Hotel and Tourism Professionals Association, Ethiopia
Congo
- Mpea Wanda – Kiki Lawanda Tours
- Francel Emerancy Ibalank- Wild Safari Tours
- Amani Musemakweli Prince – CEO Rest
Tanzania
- Lilian Maximillian Kramer – Zohar Tours
- Agatha Bernard Mndeme – Afro Lioness Adventures
- Gloria Tobias – Adventure Women Africa
- Gloria Meiseyeki – Journalist, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation
- Zena Mshana – Your Holiday Abroad
- Sadiki Mohamed Ali – General Manager- Assalam Community Foundation
- Boss Sinda
Ghana
- Maame Ama Nyakoa Akwaboah – Manak Travels Ltd
- Frances Arthur – Key Account Manager, Accra City
- Alice Mankor Sagoe – Lisadel Travel and Tours
- Michael Kojo Orleans – Torchlight Tours
- Philomena Sarpong – Flylinks Travels, Takoradi
- Radia Adama Saani – CEO- Moon Touch Travel Ltd
- Ransford Tamakloe
- Elizabeth Sasu, CEO –GH Aviation Publication
- Susan Mawena Amelia – The Seed Travel Consult
- Samuel Obeng Appah – Content Editor, Voyagesafriq Travel Media
Zambia
- Jamie Mumba -Gateway Tours and Travel
- Howard Kapwenge
Senegal
- Philippe Ndiaga BA
Namibia
- Tuyeni Junias
- Ms Loide Kulaumone Muatunga – Founder – Eco Gliding Tours, Swakopmund
Uganda
- Caroline Amutuhaire
- Ann Kalembe
- Jessica Nabongo – First Black Woman to travel to every country in the world
- Frank RUHINIRWA – Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education
- ONESMUS MUTUUZA – Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education
- Komuhendo Violet – Afrika Panthera Safaris
Gambia
- Haddyjatou Njie
- Ramatoulie Jallow – Founder – Smiling Coast Tourism
South Africa
- Ms Charmaine Tebogo Shirindzi – CTS Travel & Tours
- Presca Matjea, Travel Daring Adventures (PTY) Ltd
- Kabelo Maleka – TravelbugZa
- Lerato Ndlovu – Ndlovukazi Tours and Transfers
- Mel Tlhapi – South African Travel Specialist
- Netto Maluka – Mbombela Experience
- Kyasha Bhoola – Tripsnstays
- Phaka Hlazo Zulu Nomad
- Mamello Mofokeng
- Mukhatshelwa Gadisi (Katchie Nzama A 2017 Winner) Solo Traveler
- Boipelo Tladinyane Hlubi – Solo Traveler
Zimbabwe
- Tinotenda Makechemu – My Kariba Travel & Tours
- Douglas Musiringofa – Pristine Victoria Falls Society (PVFS)
Botswana
- Phineas Kapinga – Nxunga Beetsha Delta Safaris
- KB Kebalatetse – Travel Manager, Easy Escape Travel & Tours
Sierra Leone
- Peter Momah Bassie – Tour Operator
Kenya
- Ralia Iya Adan –Musaafir Vacations
- Ms Rosebelle Mugabi – CEO – Luxit Africa
- Yvonne Kilonzo – CEO Marony Travel
- Hussein Jiwani
- Asha Sofis Muktar
- Mr. Iteyo David – CEO of Crowned Eagle Safaris
Liberia
- Cammue A Mulbah
- Hanson G. Blayon
- Samson Bryant
- Anthonette Quayee
Egypt
- Omar Khaled Mohamed Ragaie Souelim – Hammock Tours
Angola
- Arethada da Silva – Tropicana
Benin Republic
- Abadjaye Justin Sodogandji
Central African Republic
- Julianna Amokohou –Director General, Rev Travel Agency
Rwanda
- Ariella Kageruka – Head of Tourism & Conservation, Rwanda Tourism Board
- Nice Uwase – Commercial Director, Radisson Blu & Convention Center, Kigali
- Janet Karemera – CEO- Rwanda Convention Bureau
- Dora Ngarambe – Founder BOHO Restaurant
- Annie Uwase Anuarite – Rwandan Female Driver & Tour Guide
Nigeria
- Lola Adefope – Managing Director BTM
- Jibola Oluseye – Founder Taste of Africa Vibes
- Olukayode Deborah – Project Officer, AKWAABA African Travel Market
- Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo – First Nigerian Female B787 Captain at Qatar Airways
- Adunola Okupe – CEO of Redclay Advisory
- Rosemary Okoli – CEO Trippzap Hospitality Development & Management Company
- Mr Yemi Smith – CEO of Travel Tank
- Capt Thomas Olanrewaju – Ibom Air
- Umeokoli Cordis Yotamara – Public Relations Officer- Nigerian Association of Tour Operators, NATOP
- Mrs Mayowa Obasanya – Junior Partner, DandP Travels
- David Batur – CEO – Sehembz Travel
- Funke Ogunkoya-Futi Aka Sassy Funke
- Iyiola Mariam – TravelWithMariam
- Aminat Akanbi – Triplister Tours
- anjuma Salome – Sales Manager – WheatBaker Hotel
- Chiamaka Obuekwe – CEO of Social Prefect Tours
- Dein Gbabo – Portfolio Sales Manager at Reeds Expo RX Global UK
- ZAINAB ABDULKADIR – Havico Global
- Omotosho Hakeem Olamilekan – Omotosho Travels, Promoter Kwara State Tourism
- Atabo David – Visit Ado Awaye
- Abolaji Kelani – CEO AeroVessel Aviation College
- Tina Nwanya – NjeTours
- Glory Arasomwan – Quotaway Services
- Daniel Bello – Visit Ososo
- Omotoke Fatoki – ThatTokeLady
- Ajoke Adetilehin – Tripholics
- Chukwuebuka Dennis Okeke – Big Time Africa Media
- Hilda Effiong Baci – Winner of Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon