NYSC Overhaul Begins as FG Launches Reform Committee to Modernize Scheme

In a bold move to reposition the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Federal Government has inaugurated a high-level committee tasked with overhauling the 51-year-old scheme.

According to the Federal Government, the goal is geared towards making the NYSC safer, more impactful, and better aligned with Nigeria’s evolving socio-economic landscape.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Abuja, brought together top government officials, civil society leaders, and private sector stakeholders to chart a new course for the youth program.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, emphasized the urgency of the review, citing rising concerns over corps members’ safety, deteriorating infrastructure, and questions about the scheme’s relevance in modern-day Nigeria.

“The NYSC has been pivotal in fostering national unity and youth development since 1973. But today’s realities demand urgent, innovative, and determined reforms.” Olawande said.

He added that the committee would explore ways to make the NYSC more creative, secure, and effective, with a focus on aligning the scheme with national development goals.

Part of the committee’s mandate includes reviewing existing NYSC policies, engaging with stakeholders across the country, and proposing amendments to laws and operational frameworks.

It will also develop strategies for improved funding, performance tracking, and impact assessment. A final report is expected to be submitted within a set timeframe.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa announced plans to launch two new service programs: a Teachers’ Corps and a Medical Corps, aimed at deploying NCE graduates and healthcare workers to underserved rural areas.

“The Teachers’ Corps will help close the education gap and offer a path to government employment. The Medical Corps will enhance rural healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal and child health.” Alausa explained.

Also speaking at the event, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Usman, called for stronger investment in technical and vocational training for Nigerian youths, saying it would unlock long-term, community-driven development.

The NYSC reform committee is widely seen as a timely intervention to revitalize one of Nigeria’s most enduring youth initiatives.