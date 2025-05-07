Expert Decries Weak Government Reform as Local Miners Continue to Struggle

Despite a series of ambitious policies and initiatives rolled out by the Nigerian government to reform the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector, miners across the country remain trapped in a cycle of informality, exploitation, and environmental degradation.

The Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (2007) and the National Minerals and Metals Policy (2008) provide a legal framework for small-scale miners to operate formally.

Additionally, the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) was launched in 2020 to formalize gold miners and channel resources to local communities. However, the impact of these reforms has not been deeply felt by the miners themselves.

Artisanal miners continue to face significant challenges, including a lack of access to information, licensing, training, and fair markets.

In many parts of Nigeria, miners operate without legal registration or adherence to environmental guidelines, increasing risks to both human health and the ecosystem.

“These artisans have no formal organization or education, and this might be a problem,” said Mr. Mubarak Yahaya, a lecturer in the Department of Geological Technology at Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, during an interview with The News Chronicle.

“Land reclamation after mining is also a problem, as the artisanal miners hardly address the issue once extraction is complete.”

He also expressed concern about the involvement of foreigners in artisanal mining operations, which he believes is exacerbating the situation.

“It comes down to the regulatory agencies of the mining sector and the government of the day.

“These foreign operators often extract resources without remitting to the actual authorities. The regulatory agencies are available and are supposed to cater to the needs of the artisanal miners,” he added.

Although Nigeria’s mining sector policies have laid the groundwork for reform, the gap between intention and execution remains wide.

Experts like Mr. Yahaya stress the need for better education, regulation, and environmental accountability if Nigeria is to transform its ASM sector into a safe, sustainable, and revenue-generating part of the economy.