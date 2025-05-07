Edo Assembly Speaker’s Defection: Omosigho Pledges Loyalty to PDP

As Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku and several other lawmakers defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, Member Representing Oredo East Constituency, Frank Omosigho, has pledged unwavering loyalty to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued in Benin on Wednesday, May 7 Omosigho clarified that despite rumors linking him to the APC shift, he was not present at the event where the defections took place.

He emphasized his commitment to the PDP, the party under which he was elected to serve his constituents.

“I remain firmly committed to the PDP. “I will continue advocating for policies that benefit my constituency and Edo State’s development. The PDP remains the most viable force for democratic progress in our state.” Omosigho stated.

While reassuring his supporters to disregard rumors and focus on the party’s vision for a brighter future, the lawmaker also underscored his commitment to providing stability during the current political transition.

Meanwhile, with the Tuesday defections, the PDP has lost its majority in the Edo Assembly, now left with just six members from the 2023 election.

Those remaining include Omosigho, Charity Iguodeyala Aiguobarueghan, Maria Edeko, Andrew Uzamere, Osawaru Natasha, and Inegbobor.