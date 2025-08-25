NUJ Hails Security Forces for Capturing Top Ansaru Terrorists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Nigerian government and security agencies for the successful operation that led to the arrest of two senior leaders of the Ansaru terror group.

The suspects, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (also known as Abu Bara’a) and his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri (also called Malam Mamuda), were captured following sustained intelligence work, according to the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Ansaru, a breakaway faction linked to several deadly attacks over the past decade, has long been considered a major threat.

NUJ President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, said the breakthrough highlights the courage and professionalism of Nigeria’s security forces.

He added that the digital evidence recovered from the operation would be vital in dismantling terror networks and stopping future attacks.

“The NUJ salutes the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep Nigeria safe,” the statement read. “We call on the government to keep supporting security institutions and ensure justice is served quickly and transparently.”

The NUJ stressed that terrorism threatens peace, development, and democracy, urging Nigerians to stay united, support security agencies, and reject divisive narratives.