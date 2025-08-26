President Tinubu, Like Others Before, You Will Fail in Destroying Nigeria

Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The matter I have to convey to you is so compelling enough that I do not have the luxury of observing protocols. From the above title, Mr. President, you can discern that the issue has to do with the state of the nation under your watch and your acts of omission and commission that have brought us to the edge of the precipice the we now find ourselves as a people.

You once granted an interview to the This Day newspaper in which you stated without any qualms that you did not believe in the unity of Nigeria. Although your associates and you yourself later sought to pour cold water such a very unfortunate and intemperate statement unbecoming of a public figure, the impression has been indelibly etched in the minds of Nigerians. Many believed as the Holy book the Bible says, â€˜â€™From the abundance of the heart, the mouth Speakethâ€™â€™.

Today as we reel from the deep wounds you have continued to inflict on the body of the country through your policies and actions, many Nigerians have been forced to recollect and link up the present situation in the country with that statement of yours in which you forewarned us about your intentions on the country.

Nigerians now see manifestations of that statement in the following alarming actions that you have undertaken since you came to power two years ago;

Desecration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which you swore to uphold.

In Rivers state, over five million Nigerians live under a state of military dictatorship imposed by you in pursuit of your personal political agenda. You took that decision in utter disregard of several provisions of the Constitution and without recourse to the precedence set by similar situations in the country. Constitutional lawyers have pointed out to you that the law does not give you the right to suspend elected representatives of the people of Rivers state, even if you are constitutionally allowed to declare a state of emergency in the state under certain conditions.Â Â

Now the people of Rivers state do not have the constitutional privilege of representation and accountability through those they elected. They are instead ruled unconstitutionally through your whims and caprices by the military proxies you imposed on them.

Mr. President have you stopped to consider that the constitutionally and legal representatives you suspended in Rivers state includes the millions of votes you got from the state during the last elections? By unconstitutionally suspending the constitutional order in River state you have also suspended the votes you got from that state which logically and ipso facto calls for constitutional action against you.

Again, Nigerians have noticed with alarm that you have crossed the constitutional boundaries of separation of powers by subsuming both the National Assembly and Judiciary under the Executive branch which you lead. Nigerians have seen how both Independent arms of government have become pawn in your manipulative trajectory of governance making laws and judgements all too often not to advance the course of constitutional democracy but your personal political agenda. If the National Assembly and the Judiciary were up to their constitutional responsibilities, the travesty of democracy that you arm-twisted both institutions to approve in Rivers state and in other cases would not have happened. It was precisely to guard against this that the framers of the constitution borrowed this principle of separation of powers from the United States and inserted in our constitution.Â

You are waging a war of economic genocide on Nigerians

The so-called economic reforms which you introduced without consultation with critical economic and social stakeholders is in reality a weapon designed to inflict mass poverty on Nigerians. The withdrawal of subsidies on petroleum products with attendant inflationary spike and falling purchasing power as well as the massive unreasonable taxes not matched by any commensurate qualitative increase in production and services has resulted in many Nigerians becoming increasingly impoverished. Your other policies such as the devaluation of the naira has also devalued the worth of trade and commerce killing industrial production and raising the cost of living and doing business. You and your agents have continued to bandy figures of economic progress that are at variance with the reality on ground and which even the IMF and World Bank have criticized for the lack of empathy in them.Â

You have been true to your intentions, subjecting Nigerians to an unprecedented economic punishment mainly to serve your rapacious personal interest rather than national economic development.Â

You are destroying the vibrant political ecosystem that Nigeria is renowned for

It is a well-known fact that Nigeriaâ€™s political ecosystem is one of the most vibrant in Africa in reflection of the countryâ€™s diversity. But in the space of two years since coming to power, you have proceeded with a systematic action plan to destroy this vibrant and diverse political ecosystem which has been the hallmark of Nigerian politics. You have used all the tactics of political skullduggery including planting agents to destroy the opposition parties from within, using the anti-corruption agencies and the judiciary. All these you have done in order to achieve your intentions of destroying your political opponents and their parties and to install yourself as the absolute ruler and determinant of Nigeriaâ€™s political life.

Your government is an echo chamber of ethnic carpetbaggers

We all thought and condemned late President Muhammadu Buhari for his nepotism and proclivity for regionalism in appointments and direction of his policies. Your government however has gone beyond the pale in these matters. Overwhelmingly, your appointments have been drawn from the South West of the country, where you come from, reflecting your innate lack of belief in the unity of the country you rule, as you once stated.Â

Nigerians have observed that you have chosen and surrounded yourself with a cabal of ethnic carpetbaggers who are advising and implementing your plans to complete the total capture of Nigeriaâ€™s political and economic space to the disadvantage of other regions in the country. Some of these folks are so provincial that may not be able to name the capital cities of some Nigerian states. They are so used to existing in an ethnic bubble that not only are they unable to think and relate with people and other areas of the country, they are decidedly uncomfortable having persons outside their ethnicities in the inner circle of your presidency.Â

Mr. President, it is one of the tragic ironies of Nigeria that you were allowed to rule over a country whose unity you once said you never believed in. In a normal country where consequences are enforced for acts and statements of the nature you made, you should have been tried for utterances bordering on treason and causing disaffection among the people of the country. The least that the authorities should have done is to have declared you ineligible to contest or hold any political office in the land. But today due to our preference for political correctness and appeasement rather than allowing due process of law you are now ruling over a country whose existence and unity you never believed in as you said. In this case, it is a matter of â€˜â€™From the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh and the hand doethâ€™â€™.

You are now giving effect to the negative thoughts you have always held about Nigeria and Nigerians have now woken up to the reality that by your actions, you are bent on destroying the country. And what you must know is that like all previous attempts to destroy this country, be rest assured yours too will fail.

This is coming from the one who, unlike you, believes without any question in the unity of Nigeria.

Iliyasu Gadu

Ilgad2009@gmail.com

08035355706 (Texts only)