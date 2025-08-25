Bolori Residents Appeal to Zulum Over Bad Roads, Drainage

Residents of Bolori Layout in Maiduguri have appealed to the Borno State Government for urgent intervention in addressing the deplorable condition of Civilian Barrack Street, where poor drainage and erosion have created serious health and environmental challenges.

Speaking with The News Chronicle on Monday, Malam Isa Bukar Kumshe, a Senior Lecturer at Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri, expressed deep concern over the state of the road and the dangers posed to residents.

According to him, the road has become almost impassable due to years of erosion and stagnant water, which worsened after a public soakaway in the area collapsed.

He explained that the stagnant wastewater now pools along the road, creating a foul environment and exposing residents to grave health risks.

“This condition is more than just an inconvenience,” Kumshe said. “The stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease vectors, and if left unchecked, it could trigger an outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, particularly during the rainy season.”

Kumshe, speaking on behalf of residents, appealed to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to direct the Ministry of Environment and the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) to urgently carry out an inspection of the area.

He further requested that the government provide a lasting solution through the construction of a proper drainage system and road grading to ensure smooth movement and improved sanitation.

He noted that such an intervention would not only improve public health but also enhance accessibility within the community, allowing residents to go about their daily activities without hardship.

Expressing gratitude to The News Chronicle for amplifying the concerns of the community, Kumshe described the newspaper as “the voice of the voiceless,” for drawing public and government attention to pressing issues affecting ordinary citizens.

He also extended appreciation to Governor Zulum for his consistent commitment to the wellbeing of Borno people, acknowledging the governor’s track record in infrastructure, community development, and environmental protection.

“We sincerely believe that Your Excellency will give this matter the urgent attention it deserves,” he added. “We pray that Allah continues to guide and protect you as you lead Borno State toward greater progress and stability.”