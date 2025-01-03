NUJ FCT Council Launches 2024/2025 Scholarship for Journalists

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has launched its 2024/2025 Scholarship Programme for journalists pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism (PGDJ) at the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) in Abuja, fulfilling a key promise made during their campaign.

The announcement was made by the NUJ FCT Council Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, in a recent statement, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the scholarship is open to journalists who have been in good financial standing with the union for the past two years and hold valid NUJ Identity Cards for 2023 and 2024.

Eligible applicants must also have actively participated in NUJ Congresses and union activities.

Beneficiaries will be required to pay 50% of their tuition fees, with the NUJ FCT Council covering the remaining 50%.

This scholarship program is part of the commitment made by the newly elected NUJ FCT Council executives, led by Chairman Comrade Grace Ike, to focus on the professional growth and career development of its members.

Comrade Ike stated, “When we promised to invest in the professional growth of our members, we meant every word. This scholarship is proof of our dedication to making the NUJ FCT Council a center for excellence and career advancement.”

She also expressed optimism for the future, saying, “We are hopeful that the year 2025 will bring even more opportunities for our members.”

The scholarship initiative highlights the Council’s ongoing commitment to building capacity and ensuring that its members stay competitive in the ever-evolving media industry.

