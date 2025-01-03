Gunmen Attack Unguwar Rogo in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna

Gunmen attacked Unguwar Rogo in the Ugom community of Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area, on New Year’s Day, causing widespread destruction.

Zamani Ishaku, a resident of Maro, confirmed the attack, expressing concern that the area has been repeatedly targeted by gunmen in recent months.

A statement from Ishaya Onussim, Chairman of the Ugom Progressive Union on Thursday, detailed the extent of the attack.

The gunmen vandalized properties, stole farm products, set six houses on fire, and torched the ECWA Church in Unguwar Rogo after looting valuables from the church and the pastor’s residence.

Onussim added that residents fled into the bush to escape the violence, leaving behind their belongings in fear for their lives.

He called on the government at all levels to intervene and address the ongoing attacks. He also urged for prayers and a stronger security presence in the area.

Attempts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, for comment were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages went unanswered.

