MNJTF Troops Intercept Terrorist Courier in Gubio, Foil Planned Attack

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), working under Sector 3 in Monguno and supported by the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), stopped a suspected terrorist courier near Gubio Local Government Area on Thursday January 2, 2025.

The suspect, 28-year-old Murktar Alhaji Chari, was caught transporting materials believed to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The items included four empty 12kg cylinders, one 6kg cylinder, two carburettor gas canisters, two pressure regulators, and a hose.

Chari admitted he was taking the materials to Damasak town in Mobbar Local Government Area for an attack on MNJTF troops.

Intelligence reports suggest the materials were intended for a retaliatory strike after recent losses suffered by the terrorist group, including casualties and a seized weapons cache.

This interception has thwarted a planned attack and weakened the group’s operations. The suspect is in custody and aiding further investigations.

Major General Ibrahim Ali, MNJTF Force Commander, praised the troops and CJTF for their vigilance and reaffirmed the task force’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding the region.

