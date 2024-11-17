NPFL: Rangers, Ikorodu City, Kwara United Secure Wins as Rivers Hold Remo to a Draw

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) witnessed nine matches on Matchday 12, with one game—Akwa United vs. Nasarawa United—taking place on Saturday. Across these fixtures, six wins and four draws were recorded, with a total of 21 goals scored.

Akwa United 1-0 Nasarawa United

Saturday’s clash between Akwa United and Nasarawa United, labeled a relegation battle, saw Akwa United triumph with a 1-0 victory. Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute, the Promise Keepers maintained their first-half lead to secure the win. Both teams remain in the relegation zone.

Enugu Rangers 3-2 Bendel Insurance

Defending champions Enugu Rangers edged Bendel Insurance 3-2, pushing the Edo-based side further down to the bottom of the table with just nine points from 12 games. The Flying Antelopes, meanwhile, climbed to 4th place with 19 points, keeping their title defense hopes alive.

Kano Pillars 2-2 Heartland FC

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars salvaged a 2-2 draw against Heartland FC, with goals from Ahmed Musa and Rabiu Ali ensuring a comeback. Heartland’s Hawal Suraju netted twice but could not secure victory for Emmanuel Amunike’s side.

Ikorodu City 2-1 Shooting Stars

In a thrilling derby, Ikorodu City overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Shooting Stars 2-1 at home. Two second-half goals sealed a much-needed three points for the hosts.

Kwara United 2-0 Plateau United

Kwara United cruised to a 2-0 victory over Plateau United, thanks to a first-half brace from Emmanuel Ogbole. The win secured a clean sheet and a dominant home performance.

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars edged Lobi Stars with a solitary goal during regular time, sealing a crucial win over the Benue-based team.

Remo Stars 0-0 Rivers United

League leaders Remo Stars were held to a goalless draw by second-placed Rivers United. The result sees Rivers reduce the gap at the top to just one point, with Remo on 23 points and Rivers on 22.

Abia Warriors 1-1 Enyimba

Bayelsa United 1-1 Katsina United

Both matches ended in 1-1 draws. Abia Warriors held Enyimba to a stalemate, while Bayelsa United shared the spoils with visiting Katsina United.

