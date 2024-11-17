Anambra Students show exceptional skills at IEEE coding & robotics competition

Twelve secondary schools in Anambra State over the weekend participated in the 2024 Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineering (IEEE) Nnamdi Azikiwe University Coding and Robotics competition.

The competition, held at the NEEDS Assessment building, Faculty of Engineering, UNIZIK, witnessed a display of exceptional skills, ingenuity and creativity by the schools, with two students representing each school.

Bubendorff Memorial Grammer School, Adazi-Nnukwu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state at the end of the exercise emerged top, while UNIZIK High School, Awka beat Lorreto Special Science School, Adazi-Nnukwu to secure second position.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman, Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC), Prof Nkechi Ikediugwu commended the IEEE for organizing the competition as well as the participating schools.

She expressed the hope that the IEEE will continue to provide resources and opportunities for students, for STEM exploration, and collaborate with the government for diversity and inclusion in the STEM field.

This she said, will also, inspire curiosity and creativity in the students.

She encouraged the students to see their participation in the activity as a demonstration of their exceptional skills and creativity, urging those who were unsuccessful to see it as a stepping stone to innovation.

Also speaking, Engr Angela Omogbeme of the University of Georgia, USA expressed satisfaction with the students’ interests in the competition, urging them to take advantage of the exercise to enhance their proficiencies in coding and robotics.

Earlier, the hosts, Chioma Edith and Engr Dozie Ekwunife said the competition was targeted at promoting STEM education in secondary schools as well as assessing knowledge acquired by the students following the work done by their teachers.

“The competition is a follow-up to the ‘Train the Trainers’ STEM program sponsored by IEEE STEM. The first part of the program was held in June where about 60 teachers were trained on coding and robotics and mandated to go and train their students.

“It is noteworthy that between June and November, the IEEE STEM team has donated robotic kits to several schools in the State, including UNIZIK High school, Berbendoff Memorial Grammar school, Community High School, Akwaeze, Community Secondary school Achalla, St Patrick College Awka, Christ Ambassadors College, Mbaukwu and St Mary’s Secondary school Awka,” they said.

A representative of Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, Igwike Jerome, an SS3 student described the victory as a reward for hard work, just as he thanked the organizers for providing the platform for them to showcase their skills and creativity.

He said, “We designed the school’s website, including E-wallet and E-Library. It has been weeks of sleepless nights trying to package the project because programming is very complex which demands hard work and sacrifice.

“We started this project about 4 weeks ago. The school had to exempt us from the normal timetable. This victory is a reward for our hard work and sacrifices.

“Of course, we wouldn’t have felt bad if we didn’t win because the project is not meant for the competition as we don’t put our limits to competition.

“The project is actually meant for the school website which we can host for the school and will even be paid for it.”

On his part, the team lead of UNIZIK High School, Praise Elekwachi, an SS3 student said he chose the creation of a robotic car for the competition being a hardware he was more conversant with.

“I created a robotic car known as UHS bot programmed to be controlled by either Bluetooth module (HC-05) for wireless control between phone and the robot or through voice command.

“Constructing the car was not only time and energy-consuming, resources were committed to ensure the deadline was met. It took me 4 days to put everything in place.

“My partner, Igbokwe Gospel, an SS2 student who is more familiar with software recreated the popular MS word using scratch which he called Mblock word,” he said.

The high point of the competition was the presentation of cash prizes and certificates to the winning schools, teachers and students.

