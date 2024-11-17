With 20/20 APC’s Victory In Ogun, It’s Time To End The ‘Winner Takes All’ Syndrome In LG Elections

It is not an exaggeration to opine that it is no more news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, November 16, 2024, clinched a clean sweep in the 2024 local government elections in Ogun State, winning all 20 local government areas and secured all 236 councillorship wards in the state.

Babatunde Osibodu, the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, made this announcement early Sunday during a live broadcast at the commission’s headquarters in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

According to Osibodu, the APC won in all 20 local government areas and secured all 236 councillorship wards in the state. He further revealed that a total of 613,156 votes were cast in the chairmanship elections.

In fact, the election saw participation from 19 political parties, including the Accord Party, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, Labour Party, and the Peoples Democratic Party, among others.

While this triumph is undoubtedly a moment of celebration for the party faithful, it raises pressing concerns about the deep-rooted ‘winner takes all’ syndrome in Nigeria’s local government elections. It is a practice that, unfortunately, undermines the very essence of democracy, which should be rooted in inclusion and representation.

Recently, several local government elections in Nigeria have concluded with the ruling parties in various states sweeping all the available seats. For instance, in Kaduna State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured an absolute victory, winning all 23 chairmanship positions and 255 councillorship seats. The elections were conducted by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, and despite some controversies, the state government described the process as peaceful.

Similarly, in Kano, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which only recently gained power, won all 44 local government seats. In other states, such as Kogi, Sokoto, and Bauchi, the APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also achieved complete dominance in their local council elections.

Critics, however, argue that the results were predictable, as ruling parties tend to dominate local elections due to their control over state electoral commissions. There are ongoing calls for reform to shift local government elections to be managed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparency and curb the influence of state governors on the process.

In fact, the APC’s 20/20 victory in Ogun may appear like a show of political dominance, but it is more indicative of a systemic issue that has plagued local elections across Nigeria. It is hard to believe that in a state of diverse political leanings, every seat can be won by just one party, especially given the current economic and social challenges the people are facing. Such results are not unique to Ogun but have become a pattern in most states governed by dominant parties. Whether it is the PDP, APC, or any other party in control, the outcome remains the same: a clean sweep that raises more questions than answers about the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

Unfortunately, there are consequences of ‘Winner Takes All’, given the fact that Nigeria is a democratic nation. The ‘winner takes all’ syndrome fosters an unhealthy political environment where power is monopolized by one party, leaving no room for alternative voices. This exclusionary approach stifles grassroots democracy, leaving the electorate with little to no genuine representation. It also alienates minority parties and dissuades them from participating in future elections, knowing the odds are heavily skewed against them. The long-term implication is that citizens lose faith in the democratic process, reducing voter turnout and engagement in subsequent elections.

Local government, often referred to as the closest arm of government to the people, should be a melting pot of diverse perspectives and solutions tailored to the needs of local communities. But when one party dominates the entire structure, it creates a monopoly that can lead to ineffective governance, lack of innovation, and a disconnect between elected officials and the people they serve.

The Ogun elections should serve as a wake-up call to review and reform local government electoral processes in Nigeria. For democracy to thrive, it must go beyond just holding elections; the process must be seen as free, fair, and representative of the people’s will. This involves allowing opposition parties a fair playing field and creating an electoral environment where every vote counts, regardless of party affiliations.

One way to address this issue is to explore the adoption of proportional representation at the local government level. By allowing seats to be distributed based on the percentage of votes each party receives, minority parties would have a voice in the decision-making process. This system is already in practice in several advanced democracies and ensures that local councils are more reflective of the electorate’s diverse interests.

Additionally, the establishment of independent electoral bodies free from state government influence is critical. The current practice, where state governors wield significant control over State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), has made local government elections mere formalities where the ruling party is almost guaranteed victory.

The goal of local governance should not be to entrench one party’s dominance but to foster development and provide essential services to the people. The exclusion of diverse political voices hampers accountability and hinders progress. In contrast, a competitive political landscape encourages elected officials to perform better, knowing that they can be unseated if they fail to deliver.

By moving away from the ‘winner takes all’ approach, local governments can become true engines of development where innovative ideas and diverse perspectives are harnessed for the common good. More so, it will empower citizens, knowing their votes truly matter and can shape the future of their communities.

As the dust settles on APC’s clean sweep in Ogun, it is time for stakeholders, policymakers, civil society organizations, and the electorate, to reflect on the state of local democracy in Nigeria. The dominance of one party in local government elections is not a sign of political strength but a symptom of a flawed system that needs urgent reform.

Ending the ‘winner takes all’ syndrome and fostering an inclusive, competitive, and transparent electoral process will not only strengthen democracy at the grassroots but also restore faith in the governance process. It’s high time Nigeria moves beyond the politics of domination and embraces a system that truly reflects the will of its diverse populace.

