No True Patriot Should Celebrate Zulum’s Claims -Security Analyst

A wave of concern has spread across Nigeria’s security community after Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, claimed that some Nigerian politicians and military officers are secretly helping Boko Haram by leaking sensitive information.

Governor Zulum also condemned the military for not having enough equipment and claimed that the insurgents are more technologically advanced.

His comments have triggered strong reactions from security experts and former defense officials.

Retired Major General Chris Olukolade, former Director of Defense Information, shared his concerns in an interview with TV360 Nigeria on Friday night.

He warned that while there might be some individual cases of collusion within the military, making broad accusations could weaken public trust in the armed forces and affect their performance.

“Comments like this can make people lose faith in the government’s efforts to fight terrorism,” Olukolade said. “Yes, there have been some bad actors, but the military has always taken action against them. This kind of behavior is not tolerated.”

Olukolade admitted that betrayal from within can’t be completely ruled out, but emphasized the need to handle such serious matters carefully. “No true patriot would be happy about these accusations, but if they’re true, we must deal with them wisely and respectfully,” he said.

He urged Governor Zulum to share any evidence he has with the proper authorities in private, instead of making public claims that could lower the morale of soldiers fighting on the front lines.

“If the governor has solid information, he should report it through official channels,” Olukolade said. “Politicians can handle political matters, but national security requires a more cautious and united approach.”

This controversy highlights the ongoing challenge of maintaining both transparency and unity as Nigeria continues its battle against insurgency in the northeast.

Many are now calling for more responsible communication and better cooperation between government leaders and the military.