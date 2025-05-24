Close Menu
    Video Shows Bandits Training with Anti-Aircraft Weapons in North

    Video Shows Bandits Training with Anti-Aircraft Weapons in Northern Nigeria
    A video circulating on Saturday morning shows bandits learning how to operate anti-aircraft weapons in an undisclosed location in Northern Nigeria.

    The one-minute clip captures a group of suspected Fulani bandits practicing how to shoot down aircraft.

    In the video, one of the men asks another, “Ibro, have you ever used an anti-aircraft gun before?” Ibro replies, “Yes, I shot down three jets with the anti-aircraft weapon in Northern Nigeria.”

    The video has sparked concerns over the increasing sophistication of weapons in the hands of armed groups in the region.

