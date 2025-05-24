Staff Shortage Looms as Lecturers and Workers Leave Bauchi Tertiary Institution

Tertiary institutions owned by the Bauchi State government are facing a growing crisis as senior lecturers and experienced non-academic staff continue to leave for federal institutions and neighboring states offering better pay and benefits.

The Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions in Bauchi, Engineer Abubakar Ahmad, raised the alarm and urged the state government to take immediate action.

In an interview with Newsmen on Friday night, Engineer Ahmad appealed to the government to implement the salary increase previously agreed upon with the unions.

He warned that if nothing is done, the quality of education in the state could suffer badly, with institutions losing skilled staff and struggling to keep up with others across the country.

“The departure of experienced staff is a serious threat to our education system. If we can’t keep our best people, students will be the ones to suffer,” he said, stressing how urgent the matter is.

Ahmad also noted that federal institutions and other state governments are offering better working conditions, making them more attractive to professionals from Bauchi.

Without quick and meaningful intervention, he warned, the state’s higher education sector could face long term damage.

He urged the Bauchi State government to fulfill its promises and make staff welfare a top priority. “Supporting our workers is not a luxury, it’s essential. The government must act now to stop things from getting worse,” he said.