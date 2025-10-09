No Society Can Thrive Without Peace -Kefas to Tarabans

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in Taraba State.

The Governor stated this during the launch of the Five-Year strategic work plan of the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management (TSBPCM) held at the EXCO Chambers, T.Y. Danjuma House, Jalingo.

The Governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeji Williams, said that since he assumed office as Governor, he made a vow to prioritize peace, security, and inclusive governance.

“It is peace that gives life to development. It attracts investment. It is peace that allows our children to go to school without fear, and our farmers to return to their fields with confidence.

“Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the presence of justice, opportunity, equity and dialogue.

He said that it was in recognition of the importance of peace that necessitated the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management, TSBPCM.

“The Bureau is task with coordinating peace building Initiatives, meditating conflicts, strengthening social cohesion and providing early warning mechanism to prevent crises before they erupt.

“Let us all play our parts. To our Traditional Rulers, the custodians of our heritage and moral compasses of our communities, continue to be voices of reason, unity and reconciliation. To our youths, vibrant and full of promise, you are not merely the leaders of tomorrow, you are partners of today. Shun violence, embrace dialogue and channel your energy towards innovation and development.

“To our Women, the backbone of our families and communities, your role in peace building is indispensable. Continue to nurture understanding and harmony wherever you are. To the Security agencies, the frontline defenders of our peace, we salute your courage and sacrifice. Continue to serve with civility, fairness and professionalism as we build a safer Taraba together – Kefas said.

According to him, the plan outlines key responsibilities for the Bureau, including conflict mediation, peace initiative coordination, promotion of social harmony, and the establishment of early warning systems.

“Let us remember that, no society can thrive without peace, no investment can flow where there is unrest and no progress can endure where there is division, but with unity of purpose, with commitment and with strategic action, we can transform Taraba into a beacon of peace, prosperity and progress – he added.

Governor Kefas reaffirmed his administration’s focus on peace, security, development, and inclusive governance.

He thanked the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation and GIZ Peace Core Project for their support in crafting the plan, and urged collective commitment from community leaders, civil society, and the public to ensure successful implementation.