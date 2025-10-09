spot_img
October 9, 2025 - 4:47 PM

2027: Obi Calls on INEC to Screen Certificates of All 2027 Aspirants

NewsPolitics
— By: Pius Kadon

The Labor Party Without Peter Obi: A House Of Cards Waiting To Fall?
Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to carry out a thorough verification of academic and professional certificates submitted by all political candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

Obi made the call while reacting to the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Uche Nnaji, following controversies over discrepancies in his academic credentials.

 

Describing Nnaji’s resignation as “a decent and honourable step,” Obi said the development once again highlighted the need to uphold integrity and accountability in public office. He recalled a similar incident during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration when the then Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resigned over issues relating to her NYSC certificate.

 

“These issues are not trivial; they constitute serious criminal offences,” Obi said, stressing that Nigeria cannot continue to allow dishonesty and forgery to define its leadership.

 

He urged INEC to immediately begin a comprehensive review of all candidates’ qualifications and backgrounds to ensure only credible individuals are allowed to contest. “If we truly desire a free, fair, and credible 2027 election, the process of integrity must begin now,” he stated.

 

According to the former Anambra State governor, the electoral body must adopt a system that verifies and makes public the educational histories of all political aspirants, from primary school to university level. He also advised INEC to revisit past complaints of forgery and false claims.

 

“Nations like Ghana have set an example by thoroughly cross-checking the educational and professional claims of candidates before elections. Nigeria must not do less,” he added.

 

Obi emphasised that truth, transparency, and accountability must form the foundation of Nigeria’s leadership if the country is to progress. “Only then can we build a Nigeria where public service is anchored on honour, not deceit. A new Nigeria is possible,” he concluded.

 

No Society Can Thrive Without Peace -Kefas to Tarabans
Nigeria’s Business Confidence Strengthens as PMI Hits 54.0 in September
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
