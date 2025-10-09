FG Intensifies Talks with University Unions, Reaffirms Commitment to Stability

The Federal Government has intensified negotiations with academic and non-academic unions in the nation’s tertiary institutions, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation as discussions for improved welfare and working conditions progress.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that Nigerian students must remain in school while the government works toward a fair and lasting resolution to the industrial issues affecting the education sector.

Dr. Alausa disclosed that a comprehensive counteroffer to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions is being finalized by the Technical Working Group and will soon be presented to the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led Expanded Negotiation Committee for harmonization.

Highlighting the government’s recent achievements, the Minister noted that ₦50 billion has been released for the payment of arrears, while ₦150 billion has been allocated to the Needs Assessment Fund to address critical infrastructure and capacity challenges in tertiary institutions.

He further stated that all agreements reached with the unions are being given legal backing to ensure effective implementation and sustainability. According to him, these steps underscore the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, stability, and lasting industrial harmony in the education sector.

Dr. Alausa reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to prioritize the welfare of lecturers, non-academic staff, and students, assuring that the government remains focused on building a resilient and globally competitive higher education system driven by mutual understanding and collaboration.