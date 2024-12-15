No more opposition parties in Isoko, Rep. Ukodhiko punches APC 

Member representing Isoko Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, on Saturday, welcomed prominent leaders of opposition parties in Isoko who decamped to the ruling New Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among leaders of the opposition parties who formally decamped to the PDP were former Member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Benjamin Efekodo, Hon. Omoro Othuke, Chief Julius Ogbor, Comr. Irri Alfred, Endurance Young, Comr. Victor Ibiroko among others.

In his remark, the House of Representatives member, Hon. Ukodhiko expressed happiness with the defection of the frontline opposition leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his words, Hon. Ukodhiko remarked, “I wholeheartedly welcome you back to our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Isoko South Local Government Area.

“The people I am seeing here today, I have met them before now on the field. I know what they can do and, I also know who they are.

“Now they have come, fully returned to the platform of the PDP in Isoko nation, it means there are no more opposition parties in Isoko.” The Isoko Federal lawmaker declared.

Hon. Ukodhiko charged the leaders, stakeholders and members of the party to work hard and harmoniously for the unity and progress of the PDP.

The Isoko PDP Leader stated, “In Isoko generally, we all have one project. That project, the task is simply to return our performing Governor, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori back by 2027.

“The project of returning the Governor back by 2027 is very critical to us at the moment, hence we must go out from here to go and unite our people and turn out the votes en mass for our party, the PDP in Isoko.

“I want to charge you to go back to your various units and ward and, start mobilizing for our Governor come 2027, for we know when it is good for our Governor, is also good for all of us.” Hon. Ukodhiko further stated.

Welcoming party leaders and stakeholders, the Chairman, Isoko South Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Victor Ekelega, said, the meeting marked a milestone.

Saying, “our leaders have all converged in our secretariat to receive our brothers and sisters who have come back to join us. We welcome our Delta South Senatorial Chairman and his entourage.

For the Chairman, PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, Prince Emman Agbamduba, revealed that the Isoko South chapter of the PDP was the first LGA in Delta State to bring back notable members of the opposition to the party.

Prince Agbamduba assured, “For those leaders and members of the opposition who have joined us, you will have and enjoy same rights and privileges as others of the PDP.”

Member representing Isoko South Constituency 11, Hon. Bino Owhede, his Isoko South Constituency 11 counterpart, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, Chairman, Isoko South Council, Hon. Warri Ovoke Friday, State Organizing Secretary, PDP, Delta State, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, Chairman Delta State Urban Water Board, Chief Joe Aruasi, former, State House of Assembly, Hon. Benjamin Efekodo, among other leaders and stakeholders of the party in the Local Government Area present at the meeting held at party Secretariat in Oleh.

