Sunday Synopsis: Be Content, Be Joyful!  

Readings: Zephaniah 3:14-18; Philippians 4:4-7; Gospel Luke 3:10-18.

In the first reading, the Prophet Zephaniah brings tidings of great joy to the people of Israel. The second reading tells how St. Paul assures the Philippians that all he wants is their happiness. The gospel recounts the encounter between John the Baptist and his audience – how the people asked John what they needed to do to be saved. In the light of being content and joyful, we are charged to share our clothing and food with the needy and refrain from extortion and intimidation.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today is Gaudete Sunday – A day in which the Church invites us to be joyful as we await the coming of the Lord at Christmas. Our reflection titled “Be Content & Joyful” disposes us to access our preparation whether it is on the material or spiritual side. As usual, we shall consider the meaning of Gaudete, the background and summary of the readings, Pastoral application and homiletic quotes to remember. Gaudete or Rejoice Sunday invites us to be joyful in the Lord at all times. Gaudete, taken from Philippians 4:4-5 “Gaudete in Domino semper” (Rejoice in the Lord always) comes from the first word in Latin of the Introit, the entrance antiphon at Mass.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Zephaniah 3:14-18), the Prophet Zephaniah brings tidings of great joy to the people of Israel. He invites them to “rejoice and exult.” He equally assures the people that the Lord has repealed their sentence and driven their enemies away noting that they “have no more evil to fear.” The prophet stresses that the Lord will exult with joy over his people and he will renew his love for them even as they dance for joy in the day of festival.

The second reading (Philippians 4:4-7) tells how St. Paul assures the Philippians that all he wants is their happiness. He further notes: “Let your tolerance be evident to everyone, the Lord is very near.” He urges that the people should not worry but pray for anything they need. He also maintains that the community ought to ask God for their needs in prayer and thanksgiving so that the peace of God which surpasses all that we can comprehend will guard their hearts and thoughts in Christ Jesus.

The gospel (Luke 3:10-18) recounts the encounter between John the Baptist and his audience – how the people asked John what they needed to do to be saved. Accordingly, John tasked them on charity – to share their clothing and food with the needy. While he told tax collectors to exact no more than the actual rate, he charged soldiers not to intimidate people and to be content with their pay. It further emphasises on John’s call to repentance due to the feeling of expectancy which grew among the people. John told the people that someone greater than he was coming who would baptise them with the Holy Spirit and fire.

Pastoral Application

1. Do not be afraid: In a society where we are so much afraid of evil – armed robbers, kidnappers and what tomorrow holds, the first reading strongly suggests that we should not be slaves to fear but rejoice in the joy of the Lord.

2. Trust in the Lord: Just as the Prophet Zephaniah declares that the Lord would repeal the sentence of his people and drive their enemies, the message of Gaudate Sunday assures that the Lord would repeal the sentence over our lives and dislodge our foes if we trust in him.

3. Worry less, do not defraud: In a society where we worry needlessly on material possessions and extort people in the name of making ends meet, we are challenged to worry less about mundane interests and abstain from sharp practices.

4. Put a smile on someone’s faces: We are reminded that true joy comes from putting a smile on someone’s face – sharing your tunic and bread with the poor.

5. Embrace Humility: John presents us with the example of embracing humility as a way of pleasing God.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading (Zephaniah 3:14-18), the Prophet Zephaniah brings tidings of great joy to the people of Israel.

2. The second reading (Philippians 4:4-7) tells how St. Paul assures the Philippians that all he wants is their happiness.

3. He further notes: “Let your tolerance be evident to everyone, the Lord is very near.”

4. The gospel (Luke 3:10-18) recounts the encounter between John the Baptist and his audience – how the people asked John what they needed to do to be saved.

5. John tasked them on charity – to share their clothing and food with the needy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are called to celebrate Gaudete Sunday through embracing the joy of the Lord by sharing our lives and resources with others. We are reminded that true joy does not come from food and drink but by opening our hearts to the promptings of the Holy Spirit. As we approach the Christmas festival, all the Lord wants from us is that we should rejoice always while making others happy. Happy Sunday!