NAFDAC Denies Approving Tea Claiming to Make Smoking Safe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has firmly dismissed allegations that it approved a product known as Lung Detox Tea, which falsely claims to make smoking safe.

NAFDAC clarified that the product, also marketed under names like Lungitox (Smokers Pride), had been submitted for approval but was outrightly rejected.

The agency revealed the rejection stemmed from the product’s unfounded and hazardous assertion that it could mitigate the harmful effects of smoking.

The agency alerted the public about a misleading video circulating on social media, which falsely suggested that the product had been certified.

NAFDAC condemned this misinformation and reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only scientifically verified products are approved.

Consumers have been advised to dismiss such claims and report questionable products through official channels to prevent harm.

