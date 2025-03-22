Naira Marley Testifies in Coroner’s Inquest on Mohbad’s Death, Denies Allegations

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has testified before a Magistrate Court in Ikorodu as part of the ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Appearing virtually on Friday, Naira Marley denied any involvement in Mohbad’s death, insisting he had no disputes with the late singer. He revealed that Mohbad was signed to his Marlian Records label to produce four albums, but none were completed due to constant disagreements between Mohbad and his manager, Opere Babatunde.

Addressing accusations that he had threatened or molested Mohbad, Naira Marley pointed to a police report that allegedly cleared him of such claims. He dismissed allegations against him as mere speculation, asserting that a viral video in which Mohbad said he should be held responsible for any harm that befell him was made while the late singer was under the influence of drugs. He further stated that Mohbad and his parents later apologized for making the video.

Naira Marley also claimed that he had not seen Mohbad for a year before his passing and was not in the country at the time of his death.

However, Mohbad’s lawyer, Oluwasanmi Falade, disputed Naira Marley’s statements, confirming that there was an unresolved dispute between Mohbad and Marlian Records over unpaid royalties. He testified that despite repeated letters demanding payment, Marlian Records never responded, leading to a legal battle at the Federal High Court.

Falade also confirmed that Mohbad had been attacked at Lekki Beach by music promoter Sam Larry. He advised the late singer to report the incident to the Force Headquarters, which attempted but failed to arrest Sam Larry twice.

Following the testimonies, the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, ordered Sam Larry to appear before the court on April 11 to testify. The court also directed that Mohbad’s driver be summoned as a witness. Additionally, the pathologist who conducted Mohbad’s autopsy was instructed to submit a copy of his findings to the coroner and the Chief Coroner before the next hearing.