NITP Clears Members of Involvement in Sharp Practices Causing Building Collapses in Nigeria

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has dismissed as false allegations of members collaborating with property owners to use substandard materials, insisting that no trained and professional town planner would be involved in such unethical conduct.

The institute blamed cases of building collapse in Nigeria on the yet-to-be-implemented 1992 Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law.

The National President, Tpl Dr Ogbonna Chime, who disclosed this in Awka, Anambra state during a town hall and training on leadership roles in Urban Planning Profession and its administration, said the components of the Law, drafted by Nigerians were enough guarantee against factors to building collapse or other forms of mishaps in the building environment.

According to Chime, for the country to move forward without records of building collapse, there was a need for the implementation of the Law.

He said, “In 1992, Nigerians government in its wisdom, crafted what we call 1992 Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law.

“This law was drafted by our people for our people as against that of 1946 made by the colonial masters whose interest was more selfish than for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“Those provisions that used to impede functional town planning activities were corrected in the law drafted by the Nigerian government.

“Under this law, the Chairman of the Town Planning Authority at the local level and the Executive Secretary are all town planners.

“Professionals in the building sector are also employed on part-time basis to work with the team. These professionals are not only proactive but also ready to die for the truth.

“The new law provides for all these, and if the implementation has started, especially in parts of the country devoid of swamps, nobody will be talking about building collapse.

“Under the same law, you have a Town Planner in the board at the state level, an Architect, land and quantity surveyors, estate manager and civil engineer.

“When you have a collection of these professionals in the building environment, I believe that once the law is implemented, we won’t be talking about building collapse.

“Meanwhile, the federal government, a week ago, through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development inaugurated a task force that oversees how building collapse can be prevented.”

Emphasizing the importance of the training, which included educating members on the expectations for effective functioning, the NITP boss expressed confidence that the engagement would further address challenges in the profession.

He noted that the body has decided to organize leadership training for all its members across the three zones, Eastern, Northern, and Western. This training is targeted at educating members, especially younger ones, on what it takes to function as an officer and upgrading their knowledge of the content, values, and provisions of our constitution.

The Anambra State Chairman, Tpl Nwofor Ben, said the stakeholders meeting was an opportunity for stakeholders and players in the field of physical planning to interact and iron out grey areas of the profession for the benefit of the general public.